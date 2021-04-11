Public servants told to account for funding

Oro Provincial Administrator, Trevor Magei, said public servants must ensure their 2021 planned programmes are implemented within this financial year.

“This call has been made amidst widespread criticism on social media platforms about the administration and the Government not doing enough to serve its people, especially those located in the remote parts of the province,” he stated.

“The development agenda of the province is driven by the public service machinery and it is the sole responsibility of public servants to deliver the required services to its people whatever it takes, as stated recently after the passing of the Northern Province Annual 2021 Budget Appropriation Bill/Act, by the Provincial Assembly.

“We are struggling to source resources and what we can find is not enough for everyone.”

He stressed that resources are scarce therefore the public service needs to them well enough to see significant, tangible outcomes for those who depend on government intervention programs.

“The prerogative of service delivery is determined by us, the public servants and it is us that will make it happen,” Magei said.

“There are a lot of legislative and policy changes that are driven down to provinces, districts and local level governments from the national level and I expect all public servants to make it your responsibility to absorb these changes and implement within your respective sectors and agencies.”