Public Servants to participate in Census

The circular advises all heads of agencies approves today as a no work day for all public servants so that they can fully participate in the 2024 PNG National Population Census.

In Madang Province, the lack of materials and training equipment is a setback in the census exercise. Provincial Census Coordinator, Bhreed Kinjakali, said that in order to get data correctly, all processes must be correct and in line as there is the danger in getting the population figure wrong.

Most of the province’s expenses are being facilitated from Port Moresby and Mr. Kinjakali is expecting that today or tomorrow, the K3 million allocated for Madang Province can be accessible to set the ball rolling.

Recruitment has been done, but training is being delayed for census volunteers at the local level government level because materials have not arrived. Mr. Kinjakali said about 1,200 people have been recruited across 19 LLGs.

Another concern is the lack of awareness to the general public. Mr. Kinjakali said there are members of the public who are confused about the Population Census exercise and the Election Census. He said some members of the public were hostile towards census officials during a mock census exercise conducted in one of the wards in Madang.

Mr. Kinjakali said the mock census exercise has given them and idea of what to expect, especially in rural areas where literacy rates are low, misunderstanding is common and can lead to law and order issues.

Mr. Kinjakali is pleading with district development authorities to step in and help push for the census exercise to begin.

“If the top head of the country can proceed with the launching of the exercise, then we have no choice but to utilize whatever resources we have and move this census program forward,” Kinjakali stated.