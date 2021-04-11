Public servants inducted

The induction came after the officers attended the public service induction program facilitated by the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance (PILAG).

Participants covered three major topics in the induction program that included: General orientation of the public service; Orientation of the agency (central and line departments); Agency arrangements and the Orientation of the participants’ individual job responsibilities.

Before presenting the certificates to the participants, public service induction coordinator from PILAG, Murphy Dagaun, emphasised that the public service induction program is mandatory by law and is incumbent upon all public servants to undertake this program.

“It does not mean that after completing the induction program you automatically become a permanent public servant, this is one of the requirements towards your permanency. The next phase will require the participants to apply for your permanency by writing to the head of the organisation, this process will be facilitated by your human resource,” stated Dagaun.

Acting Commissioner National, Judith Stenis, speaking on behalf of the Chairman of PSC, congratulated the officers and challenged them to perform their duties with integrity and transparency.

“Many times we hear public servants are labelled as incompetent, corrupt people, it is time for us to change that mindset. The Public Services Commission is a constitutional office and is an office of integrity and has very high standards, therefore, it is incumbent upon each of you to understand the principles of integrity, accountability, transparency and I encourage each of you to take on those values whilst employed with PSC.”

She emphasised to the inductees to know their job well; know their employer and understand the Commission’s expectations and their rights as public servants.