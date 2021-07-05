Public Servants Graduate

Institutions like the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance are offering programs and courses to help improve efficiency of public servants.

And in the public service manpower is very important in all provincial levels, and for a province like Gulf, manpower depends on training the public sector.

Last Friday during the 3rd graduation of the institution.

Esther N'drileng Mai aged 29, from Sou in Manus Province and Kevin Ehari were the only two graduates from Gulf. They were part of more than 200 Public Servants who graduated.

Esther has been working in the public service in Gulf for five years and believes that working in a small province like Gulf is hectic, especially in the two local level governments, Kerema and Kikori.

She is employed under the Media and Information Division of the Gulf Administration.

“PILAG is a well-recognized institution in the country and I recommend any Gulf public servants to attend so that the government and the province can change and improve ways of how to provide efficient services to the people,” Mrs Mai said.

Mr Ehari from East Kerema Local level government added: “Our people need to stop sleeping and be vibrant in their divisions.”

Both Mr Ehari and Mrs Mai received a Degree in Public Administration.

He said such trainings and programs were vital for public servants in the province as there were many things to change and improve in the province.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Administration is yet to set up a tentative Human Resource committee for training in coordinating with the Department of Personnel Management and institutions such as PILAG.

Gulf Provincial Administration HR Advisor, Peter Nabira said after the HR division sets up then the province will be able to send more public servants for the government programs at PILAG.

This is only for 2020 course participants of Diploma and Certificate Programs who have undertaken studies at the PILAG's Waigani Campus and the PILAG Southern Regional Training Centre (SRTC) in Port Moresby.

The graduation in other PILAG's Regional Training Centres and the PILAG-SP Brewery sponsored training program will be announced during the main graduation ceremony at the Waigani campus.

This was a very important event as PILAG highlighted some of its milestone achievements and the new direction going forward.

Photo credit: Gulf Media & Information Division