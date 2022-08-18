Public Prosecutors Hone Skills

Public prosecutors from 13 provinces joined 18 Port Moresby-based colleagues, eight lawyers from the Office of the Public Solicitor (OPS) and four from the PNG Customs Service, to hone their advocacy skills at a five-day workshop supported by the Australian government through the PNG-Australia Partnership.

Public prosecutors pursue convictions for serious crimes such as homicide, armed robbery and sexual offences while lawyers from the OPS represent the accused.

The presentation of facts and the examination of witnesses are crucial in determining whether an accused person is convicted or not.

The five-day workshop organised by the Office of the Public Prosecutor in Port Moresby included sessions on making oral and written submissions, calling witnesses, conducting cross-examinations, making and handling objections, drafting indictments and using medical evidence.

In his opening address, Chief Justice Sir Gibuma Gibbs Salika told the public prosecutors that their position carried great responsibility.

“As gazetted Public Prosecutors, you represent the total population of this country. Your client is the entire population of Papua New Guinea. Remember that always in the work and effort you put in,” the Chief Justice said.

Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Jon Philp, said Australia strongly backed the development of good advocacy skills among PNG’s prosecutors and public defenders.

The High Commissioner acknowledged that half of those attending the workshop were women.

“It is exciting to see many women in PNG take up the legal profession. Women represent fifty percent of our population, and it is important that the legal profession represent the community they serve.

“We also know in some cases where women affected by family and sexual violence often find it difficult to work with male lawyers, so having female lawyers is incredibly important.”

Among those attending the training was Lae-based public prosecutor Patricia Matane, who intends to use what she has learnt to change the way she runs her cases.

“When I examine witnesses, I type out my questions beforehand and read them in the courtroom. I don’t do follow-up questions or ask for explanation. I stick to my set of questions,” Matane said.

“What I learned at this workshop is the importance of listening to witnesses so I can ask follow-up questions. Doing that will make me a more effective prosecutor.”

In her work, Matane often encounters witnesses who are reluctant to come to court or testify.

“Lae is not big like Port Moresby; it’s a small town, so everybody knows everybody, and people are reluctant to come to court or it can be difficult to get them to talk,” Matane said.

“What I learned is that sometimes you have to confront them one or two times, and ensure they understand that evidence they provide is for the good of everyone and giving false evidence is an offence.”

(Public prosecutor Patricia Matane, right, participates in a witness examination exercise at the OPP Advocacy Conference in Port Moresby)