Public In Oro Warned Of Scam

In the statement, the provincial government stated that a rumor is being spread that citizens can obtain quotations for store goods from a popular supermarket in Popondetta town, to be paid for by the Oro Provincial Government.

This is NOT true, the statement emphasized.

OPG said they do not endorse or promote such activities and informs the public to not become victims of this scam.

These rumors have caused havoc for both the public in Popondetta and the owners and employers of the supermarket.

Governor Gary Juffa said, “My office strongly denies these activities and would like to ensure the general public that there is nothing true about what has been spread through word of mouth. In fact, this false advice goes against everything we stand for, as we do not encourage hand-out behaviour.”

“We are currently investigating this case along with the help of the public and the owners of the supermarket to determine where these rumours originated from. My officers are currently on location neutralizing the situation and restoring normalcy within the town. We assure our people in Oro that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and dealt with the accordingly,” added the Governor.

He further stated, “The persons involved in disseminating these lies have ulterior motives and are trying to tarnish the good relationship that my office maintains with our people.

“We would also strongly advise that general public in Oro to seek confirmation from my office before acting on such information or passing it on to friends and relatives.”