Public Health For Wellbeing

Deputy Secretary, Ken Wai was speaking at the recent Planning workshop for the National Health Plan 2021-2030 where provincial health authorities and health agencies gathered to deliberate on the implementation of the plan.

It’s all about keeping the family, father, mother and children protected if they are to be kept in the villages.

“We prepare for disasters and emergencies just like COVID or natural disasters, we got to be alert. We got to make sure the systems are there to respond if the bulk of the population are affected,” Wai said.

Mr Wai together with the other two colleague deputies took sessions respectively during the planning workshop to prepare the PHAs and health agencies for regional consultations to discuss the NHP in more detail.

“In disease control and prevention, we are interested in TB, we got to make sure TB is controlled in the country, we need to eliminate it,” he said.

Wai said health workers have to ensure that mothers are safe with life guarantees as they go through the process of bearing new generations.

He also urged fathers to take more interest in the health of their children especially in ensuring their immunizations are taken.

“Health promotion and education, healthy island concept, we got to inform the people, they got be responsible for their own health, otherwise we keep on talking about medicines and equipment and staff so let the people be responsible for their own health.”

Mr Wai concluded that public health covers more than 60 percent of the National Health Plan, two KRAs and 129 indicators so he called for support from the health sector implementers to see it as an investment.

He emphasized on delivering immunization as priority one for next year while he calls for support from all the health implementers out there as the Health Department supports them to deliver.

Also highlighted that immunization is an inexpensive way of preventing children from getting all those vaccine preventable diseases like measles and tetanus.

Mr Wai added that nutrition, family planning, maternal care, antenatal and obstetric care or obstetric emergencies and evacuations cost a lot of money.

“If there is an obstetric emergency, transverse lie, you can’t do anything except to evacuate with whatever means, because it can be fatal for both baby and mother.”