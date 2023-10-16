Public health initiative ensures safe set-ups

Although the market has yet to open its operations, the training is essential before the stalls become operational.

Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr. Therese Lei, emphasized the significance of the training, addressing not only women but also encouraging participation from men. The participants, responsible for running the market stalls, will be trained in proper food handling practices to prevent the spread of infections, particularly focusing on issues like diarrheal diseases.

The training acknowledges the diverse backgrounds of the participants, ranging from young to older individuals, with varying levels of education.

Dr. Lei stressed the importance of simplifying the training to ensure a universal understanding of the critical role food handlers play in maintaining public health.

The initiative aims not only to address health concerns but also to promote healthier food options. Dr. Lei emphasized the importance of offering a variety of fruits and vegetables in addition to other food items.

The goal is to encourage market-goers to opt for nutritious choices beyond conventional items like ice-blocks or donuts.

The training sessions, facilitated by the Environmental Health Officers from the WNBPHA, are structured to accommodate the large number of participants—over 170 in total.

Divided into three groups, each group will undergo a two-day training session over six days, concluding on Saturday, 21st. Certificates will be awarded to participants upon completion of each training session.

Cosmas Borewa, an Environmental Health Officer is part of the team in carrying out the training. This measure ensures accountability for the health and safety of consumers, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining high standards of hygiene in the market.