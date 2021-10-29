Public forced to remove masks

This incident followed after a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination was halted at Eriku today.

Still holding onto the banner from the Eriku protest, the group raced from the town bus stop towards the new Bulolo bus stop, yelling "Rausim mask!"

Fearing for their safety, members of the public did as they were told.

The out-of-control youths changed course and ran in the direction of Big V when a group of police vehicles raced onto the scene.

Warning shots were fired as the group scattered in all directions.

Shops have closed for the day with heavy police presence at Eriku, Town and Market.