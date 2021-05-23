PTI teams up with Canva

The PTI Australia X Canva collaboration is the first of its kind in the Pacific, connecting the simplicity of Canva's design platform to businesses across the Pacific region through PTI Australia’s network.

PTI Australia’s general manager of marketing, communications & tourism, Cath Cooksley-Little, said the collaboration matches capacity building with ongoing access to world class tools.

“In the past year, we have seen a swift acceleration into digital trade and promotion in businesses across the Pacific. As an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum, we exist to support and grow businesses in the Pacific.

“Our Pacific Business Monitor, which tracks the impact of COVID-19 across 16 pacific nations, has highlighted the widening digital gap between those with and without access to critical skill sets and resources, especially in digital design and marketing.

“Unlike other design options, Canva provides an easy and cost-effective solution to empower businesses in the Pacific who don’t have the resources or funds to access traditional design expertise. I’m genuinely excited at the impact our partnership with Canva will have, enabling small and medium sized businesses to compete more effectively on an international stage against international brands.”

For Canva, the opportunity to partner with an organisation with a similar mission to create positive outcomes for people in the Pacific was important.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Pacific Trade Invest Australia to provide small businesses with free access to Canva Pro,” said Canva’s chief marketing officer, Zach Kitschke.

“The pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on millions of small businesses around the world. We’ve seen a huge number of these businesses embracing Canva over the last year to shift their brick and mortar operations to an online environment while expanding their marketing and digital presence to keep up with the changing world we’re seeing.”

The first Pacific Workshop was delivered on Thursday, May 20th, by PTI Australia’s communications manager, Matisse Walkden-Brown, with support from Canva to over 60 participants from across the Blue Pacific.

For more information on how to apply for a scholarship, please visit www.pacifictradeinvest.com

*Founded in 1979, PTI Australia is an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat. Funded by the Australian government, it facilitates trade and investment in the Pacific Islands.

(Matisse Walkden-Brown & Cath Cooksley-Little of PTI Australia)