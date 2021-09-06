PSA Board Sworn-in

The management board will be working closely with its partners to deliver services to their people.

The PSA boards were established to serve the interest of landowners of the Mining and Petroleum impact project areas, thus the SPA for the East Mananda LLG will assist the Lake Kutubu Local Level Government Council in ensuring there is access to water, health, education and transportation infrastructure.

President for Kutubu RLLG, John Pipi Kila said the formation of the management board has been a long time coming. He is satisfied that there is now a body in place to take on the area’s pressing issues.

Joseph Warus, Acting Secretary for the Department of Provincial & Local Level Government Affairs, commended the 10 new board members for taking on the challenge. He encouraged them to do their best to fulfil the responsibilities they have been sworn-in to undertake.

The newly elected board elected Halia Tara of the Incorporated Landowners Group as Chairman, and Deputy Bruce Ngule Tawa of Togobali ILG as Deputy Chairman.

The other members of the board are Ipape Hulijeli (Onobasulu ILG), Pande Pepe (Wabiago ILG), Wilson Liwi Kujali (Homani ILG), Willie Pijape (Women and Youth Rep), Himani Kibili (South East Mananda Landowners Association), Allan Ricks (Kutubu RLLG), Norman Dabe (Kutubu RLLG), Wilson Tepa (Mt. Bosavi RLLG), Gowed Quaringe (Ex-Officio Member DPLGA).