Provincial works responsible: Governor

K500,000 was allocated by the provincial government in 2019 to construct a classroom for Huonville Primay School. To date, a classroom is yet to be built despite payment being made to the contractor.

Those responsible are yet to be held accountable for the misappropriation of the K500,000 that was made available by Governor Saonu to assist with Huonville’s classroom issues.

Instead of sending the money to the school’s account, the provincial works division held on to it and appointed a contractor of their choice.

“Those funds were dealt with by people in the works department and provincial administration,” stated Governor Saonu.

“We did allocate funds to whatever project it was but the handling of those money, and whether they were put into good use or not, was not my responsibility but the works division’s with the department of Morobe.”

The governor did not make any commitment to starting an investigation into the missing funds.

Furthermore, provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, said the issue is beyond the education division’s jurisdiction.

He said this would fall under the provincial administrator’s authority.

Deputy provincial administrator for physical infrastructure, Kisu Lucas, is yet to respond to queries submitted by Lae media.