Provincial Capacity Building Workshop launched

The workshop aims to provide valuable knowledge and skills to various sectors in the province, enabling them to comprehend and recognize their active roles in the realm of climate change. It also seeks to reaffirm commitments to securing resources for the effective implementation of Papua New Guinea's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

NDCs represent a vital aspect of the Paris Agreement on climate change, constituting voluntary commitments made by each country to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

During the opening ceremony, Debra Sungi, the Acting General Manager for MRV and NC Division at CCDA, emphasized the workshop's significance. She also underscored the importance of aligning national and sub-national policies regarding climate action specifically for West New Britain Province.

Sungi stated, "This training aims to offer insights and opportunities for West New Britain Provincial Government to contribute to PNG's achievement of emission reduction targets of the country's Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement."

Furthermore, she highlighted that the training aims to identify the involvement of different actors in climate change projects and programs at the provincial level. It provides a platform to discuss experiences, challenges, and gaps while devising strategies to maximize support for provincial stakeholders.

Sungi also emphasized that decentralizing CCDA's coordination at the sub-national level through policy alignment, including enhancing sub-national stakeholder capacities, is a crucial step in implementing climate change mitigation and adaptation actions at the provincial level.

In the upcoming weeks, the capacity building program will cover other provinces, including Milne Bay, New Ireland, Eastern Highlands, and Western Highlands Province. For the West New Britain Province workshop, over fifteen participants from the Provincial Administration are actively participating.

Roberth Dau, the Caretaker Provincial Administrator of West New Britain Provincial Administration, expressed gratitude to CCDA for organizing and conducting the workshop. He commended the close collaboration between CCDA and the provincial administration, emphasizing the need for well-coordinated efforts in climate change mitigation and adaptation in the future.