Provincial and LLG Function Grants increase

NEFC through its 2024 Budget Fiscal Report determined the Function Grants for the Provincial and Local Level Governments is at K771.3 million. An increase of K129.3 million from K642.1 million in 2023.

According to the report, Provincial Government Function Grants for 2024 stands at K655.6million, an increase of K84.2million kina from K571.4million in 2023, while Local Level Government Function Grants at K115.7million an increase of K45.1million from K70.6million in 2023.

Major sectors like health, education, transport, and infrastructure have seen an increase in funding respectively.

For 2024, function grant for health stands at K133.3million an increase of K16.6million from K116.7million, education at K155.1million an increase of K20.2million from K134.9million in 2023 while transport infrastructure is at K194.6million an increase of K24.3 million from K170.3million in 2023 fiscal year.

The NaEFC as mandated by law, must present a report on its operations and the determination of function grants for Provincial and Local Level Government to the Parliament through the Minister for Treasury.

The 2024 Budget Fiscal Report is in accordance with section 69 of the Inter-governmental Relations (functions and funding) Act 2009 and section 117(9) of the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Governments and are obliged to be submitted to the parliament by the Minister for Treasury every year.

The 2024 Budget Fiscal Report was passed by parliament on Tuesday 28th November 2023 presented by Minister for Treasury Ian Ling Stucky.

National Economic & Fiscal Commission Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kennedy Painap said the primary aim of the annual budget fiscal report is to establish a robust foundation for well-informed public policy.

“It centers on the fundamental objectives of fiscal decentralization, aligning with the government’s development goals and the aspirational vision 2050,” he said.

Painap said since 2009, over K7.8billion has been given in function grants with an additional K7billion in GST adding that these are just two fiscal transfers alone, but if the SIP, PIP, and donor grants to the sub-national governments are considered, the total envelope of fiscal transfers will be enormous.

He said the increased funding over the years has provided a vital lifeline for the service delivery mechanism.

“However, with this increased funding, it becomes our collective responsibility to ensure that these resources are not just financial injections but catalysts for service delivery,” Painap added.