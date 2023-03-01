Provinces launch disaster plans

The operating procedures were made possible through the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with the National Disaster Centre and respective provincial disaster centres.

Developed through financial assistance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and technical assistance from IOM, the Provincial DRM Strategy is aligned with the four priority actions of the Papua New Guinea’s National Disaster Risk Reduction Framework 2017-2030.

The framework includes understanding disaster risk, strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk, investing in disaster risk reduction for resilience, and enhancing disaster preparedness for effective response and, “build back better” in recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

“I would like to thank all the hardworking staff, particularly from the West New Britain Provincial Administration and IOM for their commitment and dedication to developing this strategy and organising this event,” said Governor Sasindran Muthuvel.

“I would also like to thank all disaster risk management stakeholders that were involved in the consultations during the drafting of this strategy.”

The Acting District Administrator for Nakanai, Wilfred Augustine, thanked USAID and IOM for their assistance in developing the strategy document saying, “We are very fortunate and grateful to have generous development partners such as USAID and IOM who provided the funding and technical assistance to develop this strategy for West New Britain Province.”

He highlighted the importance of the strategy in building resilience saying, “This province is prone to many natural hazards and hosts active volcanoes that have in the past, displaced several communities. We can now better prepare, coordinate and implement risk reduction initiatives.”

The launch event in Kundiawa town, Simbu Province, was attended by a large representation of several government departments, led by the representative of the Governor, and two Deputy Provincial Administrators, Chris Mondo, Deputy for Field Services, and Kale Simai, Deputy for Programmes.

Funding constraints were highlighted by Chris Mondo, Deputy for Field Services of Simbu Province, who commended the ‘long standing partnership of the Simbu Province with IOM’ and summarised the fragility of the province vis-a-vis natural hazards.

Government actors present at the launch highlighted that they welcome funding support from partners in executing the strategy.

IOM, USAID and the National Disaster Centre also supported Milne Bay, Northern (Oro) and Madang provinces to develop and launch their Provincial DRM Strategies and SOPs.