Provinces Lack Land Board

He says these are important boards because they determine how the district, towns and cities should be developed in line with the government, provinces' and districts' visions.

“I am disappointed that a lot of provinces do not have these important boards established in their provinces.

“Only a few provinces have established the Physical Planning Boards and these provinces are, Enga, Western Highland and Jiwaka in the Highlands region. However, the Western Highlands and Jiwaka boards are dormant meaning that the boards have not been sitting or functioning in their respective provinces,” Minister Rosso said.

In Momase region, only West Sepik and Morobe have theirs set up and are functioning, while all the provinces in the New Guinea Islands region have established Physical Planning Boards except for Manus.

The Autonomous Region of Bougainville also has an existing board but is not functioning, due to the position of the Chief Physical Planner not filled. Central and Milne Bay provinces have complied to have a board in place including NCD.

He said not all provinces have established their Provincial Land Boards.

“The only provinces that have existing Provincial Land Boards are West Sepik, Central, Oro and Autonomous Region of Bougainville. Manus Provincial Land Board has been appointed but the board members' appointments are yet to be published in the National Gazette, before they can be sworn in.”

“The Morobe, ENB, Milne Bay and NIP Boards expired and the new boards are yet to be established like the rest of the provinces."

The Minister further explained that the establishment of the Provincial Physical Planning Boards and Provincial Land Boards are the prerogative and the responsibility of the provincial governments and their provincial administrations to liaise with the Department of Lands to ensure that these boards are established and running.

“The provinces have to submit their nominees for the composition of the boards after being endorsed by the respective Provincial Executive Council to the Minister for appointment and gazettal.

“During my term, we established the West New Britain Lands and Physical Planning Boards, the Oro Provincial Lands Board and we are in the process of setting up the Sandaun and Manus Provincial Land Boards.

"One of the critical boards that also has been outstanding since 2017 is the Papua New Guinea Physical Planning Appeals Tribunal which was finally established late last month.”