Provide positive opportunity for the youth

Although interventions like the Tuition Fee-Free Policy and the Government Tuition Fee Subsidy are important interventions in so far as providing children or students with access to education, the opportunities for tertiary education is limited and there is a big question as to what happens to those pushed out of the education system. These were remarks made by Dr Osborne Sanida, Director for PNG NRI.

In highlighting the importance of the National Compulsory Services Program (NCSP), Dr Sanida said, “The youth can be viewed as problems or solutions depending how they are perceived and engaged in the society and economy. Should the youth be provided with positive opportunities to be meaningfully involved through programs such as the NSCP or create their own positive opportunities in entrepreneurship, then youth become the powerhouses for solution of economic and social problems.

Dr Sanida continued on to say, on the other hand, if the youth see nor create positive opportunity, then most often than not, they will be involved in or create negative opportunities for themselves such as the rampant criminal activities that are eating away the peace and security of our society and economy.

He encouraged stakeholders, “Let us be mindful of the fact that we are presented with two very different scenarios.

A social and economic ticking time bomb that will explode out of control in our faces if we do not manage it well; OR An opportunity for us to shape a framework that will produce ethical and entrepreneurial citizens whether they are in the formal or informal sector.”

Dr Sanida emphasized the importance of taking note of the former but also taking action of the latter because NCSP is a mechanism to provide an environment for creating positive opportunity for the youth, whether those that have been recently pushed out of the education system or those already involved in the informal economy.

He further added that, “With regards to the Formal Education System, it must educate with existing job markets in mind. It may be necessary to do a paradigm shift and to educate most of our youth to make use of resources already available for self-employment and to consider tools for development into entrepreneurs as opposed to job seekers.

“This is where we stem the tide of job-seekers and frustrations with limited jobs on-hand. Formal Education System through Religious Instruction, cadetship training, guidance lessons, and other ethics and character-building programs must have the resilience to withstand peer pressure and forge their own productive, profitable and ethical pathways.”

Dr Sanida emphasized the importance of research and information for informed decision-making.

“That is that the NCSP and any related program or policy intervention must be based on research based data and information. The quality of every decision we make, depends on the set of information we possess at any one point in time so it pays to have good evidence based information to make good decisions.”