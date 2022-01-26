Protest Over Detainee’s Alleged Rape

The woman, who is the mother of a five-year-old girl, was allegedly raped by three police officers at around 2am on Monday.

Yesterday afternoon, the women leaders, including young men and women, handed the petition to the provincial administrator and a representative of the New Ireland governor.

Today, the courthouse and the provincial police commander received their copies of the petition.

The petition, dated January 25, highlighted that fearing for the woman’s safety, family members alerted police superiors that male officers were subjecting the young mother to sexual discriminatory remarks.

“She remained in the cell for about a month, ordered by police to sweep the cell, empty buckets and bottles of urine from males within the cell, cook for them and cut grass around the cell,” read the document.

“The senior magistrate had ruled that the victim be taken up to CIS last week after the first mention.

“This was, however, delayed by the police until after she was raped.”

After the incident, instead of taking the young woman to the hospital for a medical check, the law enforcers brought her over to the Kavieng Correctional Institution.

In the petition, the group demanded that: