Protest Organizers Urged To Seek Approval

The proposed protest, which is to be staged tomorrow, Tuesday 16th of November in Port Moresby, can only be restricted to 20 participants, in compliance with the Niupla Pasin Protocol.

“If they exceed 20 participants, they must get approval from the Pandemic Controller as there is a protocol in place restricting public gatherings to 20 or less and no protest or demonstration.”

Governor Parkop, who chairs the Peace and Good Order Committee, said he had met with organizer, Noel Anjo last week and resolved that the Controller grant the request.

He also made a commitment to receive the petition and read it in Parliament when it meets this week if the Controller grants approval and the organizers limit their gathering to 20 or less people.

Alternatively, Governor Parkop said it was appropriate for the NGOs to leave the “No jab, no job” issue to be dealt with by the Workers Union bodies or challenge in court.

“It is not appropriate for people who are unemployed taking up this matter as it does not directly affect them.

“What the NGO groups need to realize is the citizens have lost their jobs, because the economic activities which are critical for employment creation, consumption, revenue generation and economic growth have slowed down due to COVID-19 impacts.

“It was not Covid-19 vaccines that put our people off their jobs.”