Protecting leatherback turtles

It is a groundbreaking move to secure and support the coastal communities of Karkum in Sumkar District, Madang Province.

This historic agreement, negotiated with the involvement of Nivap-Kirkur, Ugerken, Nineng, and Gorkom clans, expands the reach of the Community Managed Marine Area to safeguard the crucial nesting grounds of the Western Pacific leatherback sea turtle.

The signed agreement, set against the beautiful backdrop of Karkum's shores, confirms the clans' steadfast commitment to protecting these critically endangered reptiles. Not only does the agreement designate the turtle's nesting sites as sanctuaries, but it also demonstrates the clans' dedication to the sustainable use of their natural resources.

Nino Nadiradze, the USAID Country Representative, expressed pride in the community-driven conservation initiatives, stating, "Through partnerships and funding, USAID empowers communities to lead conservation initiatives that preserve biodiversity and promote environmental stewardship."

The importance of collaborative efforts in resource conservation was emphasized by the Acting District Administrator of Sumkar District Charles Katu, who hailed the agreement as a pivotal step towards ensuring the holistic management of marine and natural resources.

He stressed its role in meeting the socio-economic needs of the villagers while safeguarding biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Beyond their ecological significance in maintaining marine biodiversity and controlling jellyfish populations, these leatherback turtles hold a profound cultural importance in Papua New Guinea. Their protection not only ensures the ecological integrity of the oceans but also enhances the region's eco-tourism prospects.

The momentous signing ceremony was attended by esteemed figures including Martin Wanam, Chairman of the Tokain-Sarang Village Court Magistrate, Fisheries Manager Greg Serar, representatives from the Madang provincial government, and members of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Mr. Serar, recognizing the achievement, pledged further support by initiating the construction of an Inshore Fish Aggregation Device (IFAD) to bolster Karkum's conservation efforts.

This effort falls under the USAID Papua New Guinea Lukautim Graun (LGP) small grants program, showcasing USAID's enduring commitment to biodiversity conservation. Over the past four years, USAID has facilitated nine similar community-led conservation agreements, protecting a remarkable 57,942 hectares of precious ecosystems.

The conservation agreement symbolizes not only a success in safeguarding endangered species but also serves as a beacon of hope for collaborative, community-driven conservation efforts worldwide.