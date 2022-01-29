Protected Areas Bill 2022 Finalised

Through extensive support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The Bill will reclassify protected areas into National Protected areas, which includes National Parks, Marine Sanctuaries, National Heritage Areas and Special Management Areas, and Regional Protected Areas to help preserve some of PNG’s nearly 18, 900 unique plants and thousands of species of birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and coral.

Papua New Guinea is endowed with over 7 percent of the world’s biodiversity contained within one percent of the world’s rainforest. Conservation of natural resource and the environment are enshrined in our National Constitution.

The Government endorsed a national Protected Area Policy in 2014 and now this Protected Area Bill 2022 will support the expansion of the country’s protected area system.

The process of formulating a policy for protected areas in Papua New Guinea began in 2010 and the consultation process has covered the country widely.

The National Executive Council approved the Policy and as a result, CEPA through the Minister for Environment and Conservation and Climate Change, has already published the PNG Policy on Protected Areas 2014.

The Bill balances the need for central conservation standards through a network of decentralized governance that is part of Papua New Guinea’s Constitutional set-up in the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Government.

It seeks to balance conservation standards with needs of customary landowners, provincial governments, local level governments and private freeholders and leaseholders among others.

The Bill supports the need of communities to develop sustainable livelihoods in order to generate financial resources for protected area management.

Further, it provides for a system of management and management plans, protected area zoning and systems to manage the natural integrity and the infrastructure of a protected area.

Papua New Guinea has agreed to expand its Protected Area network under the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity. The Bill sets out the framework and process to increase the number and representation of protected areas in the country. This year, countries will agree on new protection targets under the Post-2020 Biodiversity Framework. The Protected Areas Bill is timely to help the country achieve these future targets.

In order to achieve these targets, the Bill offers a structure to financing in the long-term, for protected areas. It proposes to establish an independent Biodiversity and Climate Fund, rewarding the custodians of our natural resources.

Once the PA Bill 2022 is approved by Parliament, its associated Regulations will be finalized and trainings will be provided to Protected Area teams nationwide to ensure the Bill is fully implemented and achieve its intended objective.