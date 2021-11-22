Protect school property

“Students must learn to take their grievances to the right authority in the school if they are not happy with the school management, instead of taking their frustrations out on school property like classrooms and dormitories,” the Minister said.

Minister Uguro highlighted this after a number of schools and institutions’ facilities, such as classrooms and dormitories, were either allegedly damaged or burned down by students.

“I am very disappointed with these recent events and call on school authorities of the schools affected to take appropriate action as soon as they can,” the Minister said.

He added that wilful damage of property is a criminal offence under the recently launched Behaviour Management Policy and schools must refer the students involved to the police to deal with them.

“The facilities take a number of years to build and at huge costs. Therefore, students and the community must look after them for their use and also for future generations,” the Minister stated.

(A building at the Salamaua High School in Morobe that was allegedly burnt by students – Picture: Pisai Gumar)