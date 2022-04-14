Protect Our Turtles: Biologist

Emma Oliver is planning on conducting awareness, starting at her village of Ialakua, to dissuade locals from hunting turtles.

“Sea turtles are a keystone species which means that they are an important part of their environment and influence other species around them,” said Oliver, who is a senior tutor at the University of Natural Resources and Environment.

“If a keystone species is removed from the environment, it creates an imbalance in the marine ecosystem.

“That’s why education is key.

“I believe that for everyone to be involved in saving a keystone species like turtles, there has to be awareness or education programs where people are educated about their importance; educated in both theory and practical terms for that matter.

“Locals need to learn about turtles and then get involved in protecting turtles so that they will see the need to protect and conserve keystone species like our marine turtles.”

Oliver, who used to work with the Port Moresby Nature Park as a wildlife research officer, said a critically endangered turtle, known as an Olive Ridley turtle, has been nesting on their beaches in the village.

“It’s critically endangered; far more vulnerable than any other marine turtle species. And there has not been much data collected in PNG on these species so it makes it interesting that they are found after so many years, coming back and nesting on our beaches.

“This means that I have to double my awareness program in the village and we need to conserve these nesting sites.

“In conservation, in order to preserve a certain species, you need to conserve its habitat and for these turtles’ babies, we need to conserve their nesting grounds.”

(The vulnerable Olive Ridley turtle that was caught at Ialakua, East New Britain Province – Picture: ENB Sea Keepers Facebook page)