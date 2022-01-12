Protect and Respect Human Life

This was in light of a video that went viral on social media of captured women being tortured after being accused of practicing sorcery.

The panel of speakers included Cardinal Sir John Ribat, Auxiliary Bishop Justin Soongie of Wabag Diocese, Bernadette Ove and Reverend Roger Joseph, General Secretary for PNG Church of Christ.

Cardinal Ribat reflected on the aspect of human rights and personal dignity saying that every human has a fundamental right to a Life that should not be abused or terminated at any cost through barbaric actions.

He said, “Sorcery Accusation Related Violence causes disharmony in our communities and this is not the Spirit of God at work, it is the work of the devil as it does not promote and respect the dignity of life and destroys the peace and unity within our communities.”

Cardinal Ribat appealed to the Government to support the law enforcement where necessary so that their physical presence is seen in concerned communities to prevent SARV. He urged other churches to collaborate with stakeholders in the fight to end SARV and for people to respect and promote the dignity of life.

Auxiliary Bishop Justin Soongie said to address SARV we would need Leadership, because without it, perpetrators will continue to be harbored after inflicting torture and abuse on vulnerable members of society.

He added that geographical factors hinder help from reaching victims quickly, and resource is almost always unavailable, or on time.

“Help often arrives very late after victims have already been gruesomely tortured and this is very sad,” he said.

Meanwhile, Educationist Bernadette Ove representing the Lasallians Women of Hope, said it saddens her to see that SARV is prevalent in the Highlands region with almost all victims being women and girls. She said education is a powerful tool that can transform mindsets of anyone irrespective of gender, ethnicity, geographical or economic background.

Photo credit: Catholic Bishops Conference for PNG & Solomon Islands