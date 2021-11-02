Protect ambulance service: Police

Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, made this statement after an ambulance crew was attacked at the Boinamo Gravel Road in the early hours of Thursday, the 28th of October.

The St John Ambulance in Lae has so far encountered two attacks in the space of two weeks.

On Thursday, members of the community verbally abused them and threatened to smash the ambulance as they believed that they were conducting vaccinations in the communities.

Kunyanban urged residents to protect service providers instead.

“People must understand, we have water services, mipla gat pawa services, mipla gat helt services, policing services – em nau mi stap ya – na i gat ol narapla gavman sevis em stap,” he stated. (People must understand, we have water services, we have power services, we have health services, policing services – that’s where I come in – and other government services.)

“Na sapos yumi bagarapim ol sevises ya, yumi bai affected. Ino ol helt wokman, ino ol polis. (We will be affected if we disrupt services; not health workers or police officers.)

“St John’s ya, ol pipol blo Lae sapos yupla harim, lukautim disla sevis. Em first-of-its-kind kam lo hia. (St John’s is a first-of-its-kind service in Lae. People of Lae, please take care of it.)

“Na already the government is investing in helping ambulances.”

Kunyanban stressed that the Lae City Authority, the Morobe Provincial Government and other stakeholders have seen the need for an ambulance service, hence the setting up of operations in Lae this year.

“Lo sait blo ol ambulance and health workers, yumi nid lo lukautim ol disla tupla sevises. Noken gat misunderstanding na traim lo atekim ol. (We need to take care of ambulance and health workers. Don’t misunderstand them and try to attack them.)

“Husat man yu mekim, em yu yet nau wantem lo. Polis bai painim yu na dil wantem yu lo wanem samting yu mekim.” (Whoever does this, police will find you and deal with you.)