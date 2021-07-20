Proposed Mine Bill needed

The consultation was held in Port Moresby for the Southern Region.

Managing Director for Mineral Resources Authority (MRA), Jerry Garry highlighted the need for change in the Mining Act in terms of health and safety.

He said the current industry best practice is the use of common sense to keep the mines safe.

“We have also introduced change in culture, from a reactive approach to a proactive approach and we have seen tremendous results out of that approach,” Mr Jerry said.

He further stated that one of the key features of the changes in the act is that collaboration and consultation with other state regulators is encouraged in the mining industry.

“The mining industry does not adequately care for other aspects of mining. We do not appreciate that when you build a mine, you are basically looking at the whole spectrum of other jurisdictions that come into play and those have been missing in the past. Under this amendment bill, we would like to bring in other stakeholders also to come in and to regulate their aspects of the business within the mining sector so that we can offer full regulatory oversight into the mining sector.

“The key principals and drivers for the proposed bill 2021 are to change from a restrictive based legislation to a risk based management; and the Prevention of safety and health accidents or illness to mine workers and persons in mining operations,” he said.

Mining Minister, Johnson Tuke said the mining policies are colonial and the culture of conducting business has changed. Therefore these polices also have to change.

He also assured the industry saying that all the changes that the government want to introduce were not to suffocate them, but to create a conducive environment for business.

Chief Inspector of Mines Lave Michael from the Mines Inspectorate of the MRA said the Ming Act is 44 years old, and the Mining Regulation is over 86 years old and that is how much delay or lack there is in the industry.

“The principles in the proposed bill are not new to the industry. We have been working in the back seat and bringing about those improvements in health and safety performance. In any legislation, it is only as good as the implementers, and it must be based on law and not on individuals or groups with the outcome by design and not by chance,” said Lave.

He said currently inspectors use general powers often in the current application of the law because the law is inadequate and added that because of this, inspectors are subject to being challenged in court.

Lave said, “In most cases, general powers are very weak powers. The inspector’s decisions are always being questioned because they are subject to interpretation when general powers are used. We try to manage this in house as well, and build these relationships to work in but we should not depend on our relationships, we should depend on law. This has caused us to propose these changes.”

He said the proposed bill is concerned with major catastrophes and holding the owners of mines accountable, whether local or international, and the health of the mine workers, because they are regularly exposed to dangerous chemicals. It also asks the industry to be proactive and take the lead to be self-regulating.