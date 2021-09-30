Proposed Electorate Name Opposed

He made this call after writing to the Electoral Boundaries Commission objecting the proposed name, Kutubu Bosavi electorate.

“I will support the proposed electorate given the big population that should qualify for an electorate of its own. My objection on behalf of Poroma people is the name change.

“I am rejecting the current Electoral Boundaries (Kutubu-Bosave electorate) and proposes Poroma-Kutubu Electorate.

Mr Wena said the Electoral Boundary Commission is an independent neutral statutory body responsible for establishing and reviewing country's electoral boundaries.

“It's functions are to review electoral boundaries and regularly adjust them to make sure it's electorate has about the same number of enrolled voters.

“This is what I am standing for and we can't leave the 120,000 plus population (Plateau LLG, Poroma LLG, Lower Nipa LLG and Upper Nipa LLG) to the other side and create a new electorate with around 30,000 population (Kutubu LLG & Bosave LLG).”

He said the main purpose of EBC is to fix a problem regarding population and that the proposed Kutubu Bosave electorate doesn't fix any problem.

“We have a long way to go and have just starting and arguing over boundaries is normal in proposing of every new electorate.

“Objections is a requirement and we are in it. I am not stopping but facilitating the new electorate with necessary requirement that might lead to the successfully creation of the electorate.”