Proper management of water is essential: Mandal

Head of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in PNG, Bir Mandal stated this during the World Food Day Celebration held today in Port Moresby.

The World Food Day is an international day celebrated on October 16 every year. The day commemorates the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.

The theme for this year is 'Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind.'

Mandal said only a smaller percent of the earth's water is freshwater where people approximately 600 billion people depend on to sustain their livelihood.

He said with the predicted El Nino season assumed to hit PNG starting next year, chances of survival are risky if people do not manage the use of water properly.

“Water is a precious resource and it must not be taken for granted. Water covers over 70% of our earth surface and only tiny percent of it is fresh water, suitable for drinking, agriculture and industrial use,” he said.

“Population growth, cities' extend, economic development and climate change are threat for water sustainability but if managed properly, people will survive the predicated dry season,” Mandal said.

Meanwhile, Secretary for the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Sergie Bang said DAL is currently working on a preparation plan to supply water to communities that are likely to be impacted by the EL Nino season.

“As we move forward this year we will mobilize civil society, and multi-sectoral approach to deal with the issue of water to achieved our objectives of health, water, and food security for all,” he said

Bang said it requires a collaborative effort between the people and government to ensure water is sustained come the predicated dry season.