Promoting Decent Work Employment

The young men and women were pulled from different parts of East Sepik Province, to construct a stone masonry and gabion retaining structure that are critical for professional and quality construction works.

Led by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in partnership with by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Centre in Wewak, the training aims to promote decent work employment for rural youth and women who lack in-demand practical qualifications in the area.

The knowledge and skills taught during this course also help the trainees to qualify as skilled manpower, which in turn strengthens the locally available skilled labour capacity to support the road construction and development sector in the region.

This partnership in co-organising the training also serves as a capacity development vehicle to further strengthen and enable TVET to design, develop and implement enhanced skill development services to the community members, securing the sustainability of the Programme’s support interventions when EU-STREIT PNG concludes its activities in the Region.

In attendance were nine young women participants who were looking forward to learn as much as they can from this seven-day intensive training module that concluded on 29 March 2022.

Construction of stone masonry and gabion retaining structures with a particular focus on foundation of structures, dressing, bond stone, insertion of chips, joints, mortar, weep holes, pointing and plastering, assembling of gabion, placing, filling with stones, lacing and bracing, test and acceptance were amongst the main topics covered during this training.

Officiating the training, the EU-STREIT PNG Programme Coordinator, Dr Xuebing Sun, highlighted how this training is practical and fits the professional construction market’s skill demands in the area.

“By looking at the training curriculum and training structure, I think this training is being well designed. It is a very practical vocational training and some awareness promotion elements for Gender and Youth Inclusion,” adding “we need to learn from this kind of training to further transform our young people including girls and women who play equally important roles to meet the needs of our people.”

“These knowledge and skills will prepare these young trainees to qualify as skilled manpower with the capacity to support road rehabilitation, maintenance and development sector in the Sepik Region,” Dr Sun further added.

Also present at the opening held at the Yawasoro facility was TVET Wewak Principal Tom Yalingen and Director for Provincial Works and Technical Services James Baloiloi, who were pleased to see the active participation of youth and women trainees as well. “We think construction work is for men only. I think any kind of work women put their hands on is neat and of quality and this is a challenge to us, the men folks,” said a delighted Mr Baloiloi.

The EU-STREIT PNG, is implemented as a UN joint Programme (FAO as leading agency, and ILO, ITU, UNCDF and UNDP as partners). It is the largest grant-funded Programme of the European Union in the country and the Pacific region. The Programme aims to help improve the lives of the people from East Sepik and Sandaun province, by focusing on increasing sustainable and inclusive economic development of rural areas through improved economic returns and opportunities from cocoa, vanilla and fishery value chains while strengthening and improving the efficiency of value chain enablers, including the business environment, and supporting sustainable, climate-proof transport and energy infrastructure development.