Prominent businessman cries foul over land allocation

The businessman is claiming that the Department of Lands fraudulently awarded the title to Nett Holdings Ltd.

Ben Wia, owner of Yambaran Pausa Saka Ltd claimed that the land in mention was owned by his company after it satisfactorily complied with all necessary requirements and regulation processes.

Wia said land Portion 172, Erima, NCD was approved by then Minister for Lands Benny Allan on the 12th of February 2016 for rezoning. The minister’s decision was endorsed by the Surveyor General on 20th October, 2016.

“After a costly and lengthy court battle, the National Court found that my company had followed proper processes and approval for rezoning by the Department of Lands & Physical Planning and that my company should continue where it had left off work after the disruptions by Nett Holdings Ltd,” stated Wia.

“In 2016 while we were trying to construct a fence as per the recommendation of the Department of Lands and Physical Planning, our work was disrupted.”

Yambaran Pausa Saka Ltd challenged the validity of the land in court under proceeding titled WS NO 256/2016 in which the court ordered for Yambaran to start developing the land.

According to a letter dated February 24, 2022 from the Secretary of Lands and Physical Planning, Benjamin Samson, land Portion 172 Erima – Wildlife, is within the flight path of aeroplanes. Secretary Samson quoted from a letter from the National Airport Corporation (NAC) dated November 2, 2021 about “constructing of buildings and other structures within the prescribed Obstacle Limitation Surface (OSL) area covering a 5,000 metre radius at the end of the runway that caters for landing and take-off prohibited.

Hence, Wia’s court application was rejected.

He then responded through a letter dated April 10, 2022 and disagreed with the statement made by Secretary Samson saying that particular portion of land is not within the flight path of Jackson’s International Airport.

Wia said documents from relevant government authorities confirm that the land Portion in question is not within the flight path. The government authorities are;

National Physical Planning Tribunal Office of the Chief Physical Planner Manager Development Assessment Unit Minister for Lands and Physical Planning The Secretary for Lands and Physical Planning (former) The Surveyor General The National Court National Airport Corporation

Mr Wia further clarified that his application for rezoning for commercial purposes was approved by the National Physical Planning Appeals Tribunal after all the necessary checks were carried out.

He is calling on the Department of Lands and Physical Planning to comply with the Court order of September 24, 2021 and supporting documentation to allow his company to proceed with registration and allocation of the land portion formally.

“We have recommenced clearing and fencing off the area as per the letter from the Department of Lands and Physical Planning dated 24th November 2015 and endorsed by National Court order dated 24th September 2021,” Mr Wia said.

Currently, he has gone ahead and fenced off the potion of land for development; but says he still faces intimidation.

Lawyer representing Mr Wia, Ben Lomai said: “Under the orders made by the Court, it heard there were elements of fraud involved. But the Court was of the view that it did not want to go into that, on the basis that (the) Nett Holdings Urban Development Lease has already lapsed.

“And so they have no standing, no title, (and) they have no interest either legal or equitable on the property.

“So based on that, the Court said Wia should proceed on the base that he has obtained a ministerial approval prior to developing the land.

“The ministerial approval was granted under the Land Registration Act Section 97(2) Of National Planning ACT 1989, for Yambaran Pausa Saka Ben Ltd to proceed with development of the land,” stated Lomai.

Lomai said therefore the Department of Lands was ordered to facilitate the registration of the title to Mr Wia.

Meantime, Secretary for Lands, Benjamin Samson denies knowledge of any court order. He communicated this to this newsroom in a mobile phone SMS.

“I am not aware of any court order,” his message read. “We will together with NCDC demolish what development they are doing there. Mr Wia is illegally without any ownership document like a title trying to grab the land. We will see who is (in) the right. It is a matter of time.”

Secretary Samson said a Notice to Quit was also given to Mr Wia a fortnight ago to vacate the land.

“Two weeks ago, I issued a Notice to Quit under Section 145 of the Land Act to Mr Wia to quit occupation of the land which he and his agents have not complied with.”

Mr Samson said a formal criminal complaint will also be laid with police as it is now a criminal offence for not complying to the Notice to Quit.

Secretary Samson’s text message concluded, “We also notify NCDC Demolition Squad to assist with the demolition.”

This newsroom requested an interview with Secretary Samson but was told to wait until Mr Wia vacates the land.