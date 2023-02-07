Project Yumi expands youth program

On Saturday February 4, at Kouba Primary School, 35 past Grade 12 students from 14 Mile had the opportunity to attend the first Project Wok community-based program, facilitated Project Manager, Dawn Robinson.

In a statement, Project Yumi Inc emphasizes that they are, “Committed to empowering the youth of PNG in building sustainable skills that will help them create the foundations they need to build a successful future.

“Project Wok, which is proudly sponsored by Credit Corporation (PNG) Limited and supported by the IEA College of TAFE and the Young POM Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is Project Yumi Inc’s contribution to overcoming the youth unemployment challenge in PNG.”

The core Project Wok Program is a two-day intensive facilitator-led training program for a limited number of Grade 12 students from 5 registered Port Moresby-based schools.

In response to a request from community leaders like Roy Lasa from 14 Mile Limo Urban Ward 4, Koiari, Project Yumi Inc, in conjunction with its sponsors are expanding the Project Wok Program to support past Grade 12 students by offering a short community-led classroom-based program.

This short program will provide participants with an overview of hints and tips on resume writing, job search strategies, preparation for interview and important social skills for making a good impression.