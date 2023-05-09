Project restores mangrove habitat

The project, called Mangoro Market Meri, is focused on restoring local mangrove habitats, empowering women in the community, and driving outcomes on climate change.

Papua New Guinea is home to 33 out of the 80 species of mangroves globally, making it the country with the highest mangrove diversity in the world.

The project is being carried out in Bootless Bay in Port Moresby and has received support from The Nature Conservancy Australia, World Wildlife Fund, and Save the Children Australia.

Australian Ambassador for Climate Change, Kristin Tilley, recently visited Port Moresby and witnessed the efforts to restore up to 3.1 hectares of degraded mangrove area, which will help absorb carbon and increase coastal resilience.

Climate change is an urgent global challenge and a significant threat to the livelihoods, security, and well-being of Pacific peoples, as articulated in the Boe Declaration.