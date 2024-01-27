Progress on Foreign Policy White Paper review

The EPG was established in 2023 upon cabinet approval to conduct an independent review of past work to establish a modern direction for international diplomacy.

The Foreign Policy White Paper is an important document that would reflect the sovereignty of Papua New Guinea and how the Government will coordinate its Regional and International engagements moving into the future.

Chairman Sir Charles Lepani, Dame Meg Taylor, Winnie Kiap, Dame Jean Kekedo, Gabriel Pepson, Gabriel Dusava, Dr Clement Waine and Robert Igara head the EPG.

Minister Tkatchenko had acknowledged the EPG for this important task to ensure that the independent process got underway for the benefit of foreign policy.

“Foreign Affairs is the Government’s premier department that dictates policy agreements and assesses important areas of security, economy and other relevant sectors.”

“It's also about having a guide or template for our ambassadors, high commissioners and foreign missions to understand their role,” he said.

EPG Chairman Sir Charles Lepani while congratulating Minister Tkatchenko on his reinstatement as Foreign Affairs Minister, said the team has been working hard since approval by cabinet in September last year.

Sir Charles said the team will provide a time-tested foreign relations path taken through a report then take visits to the provinces and provide a Foreign Policy White Paper and a Foreign Affairs Bill by March this year.

“We have followed the Constitutional Planning Committee, the process, the constitution itself and we have a report that’s about to be finalized,” he said.

“We are looking at February to have our report and also to have the visit to the provinces completed by the end of March with the Foreign Policy White Paper and the drafting instruction on a Foreign Affairs Bill.”

“We have done a fair bit of consulting with government departments and agencies and look forward to consulting with the governors and senior public administration of our provinces to get our information needed to finish this important paper,” Sir Charles said.