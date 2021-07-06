Program Empowers Locals

Dr. Xuebing Sun, Program Coordinator for the FAO-led European Union-funded Program for Support to Rural Entrepreneurship, Investment and Trade Program in PNG said women play a crucial role in the wellbeing of a family.

He added that limited access by women to knowledge, finance and production skills has a negative impact on agriculture production, food security and family well-being.

Dr Sun said: The purpose of the training workshop was to raise awareness on GBV among cocoa, vanilla and fisheries communities, and to promote economic empowerment and gender balance in decision making at the community level.

Furthermore, the training workshop covered financial literacy, the steps and processes in setting up women’s and youth’s business group and issues of gender-based violence.

The training will also be held in West Sepik Province.