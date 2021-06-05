Program Discusses Environmental Issues

The program titled Chatroom, was held at the NBC studio and aired its first episode for 2021 this week on NBC radio and TV, and it was also streamed live on Facebook. The 4 participants on the program were staff from the Catholic Bishops Conference PNGSI.

Participants discussed the issue of Environmentally Displaced People (EDPs), touching on Pope Francis’ encyclical entitled ‘Laudato Si’ and its connection with today’s natural disasters that are forcing people to abandon their homelands.

‘Laudato si' has the subtitle "on care for our common home", and in it the pope critiques consumerism and irresponsible development, laments environmental degradation and global warming, and calls all people of the world to take "swift and unified global action”.

During the discussion, Abigail Seta, Social Communication Officer of CBC, said the expression was Latin for ‘Praise be to You’ and was a call for every person to come into a global dialogue to help improve the current condition of our planet Earth.

“It is a relevant encyclical today as we can see the major changes in the environment due to human activities. It serves as a tool to motivate each of us to make better decisions for the betterment of the environment in future,” she said.

Ms Seta said pollution, improper waste disposal and a throwaway culture generated by each of us, contributed to destroying existent ecosystems that ultimately damaged sustainable environments.

“With EDP, the people are dependent on the environment for their livelihood but then have to relocate to different areas due to environmental degradation the exosystemic services such as agriculture, fishing and forestry being affected,” she said.

Refugee Resettlement Officer Donatus Nahak, talked about the Mathew 5:13 – 16, a scripture that tells of Discipleship and Morality. He said it was humanity’s role to assist one another and to become the ‘Salt and Light’ that is needed to care for all of God’s creations.

“Many of these communities do not have a voice in the public sphere, and they need those who have a voice to speak for them, those who have a face to represent the faceless. Despite being displaced communities, there is still hope and a bright future in these difficult and uncertain times,” said Donatus.

Nigel Akuani, Media Officer of CBC focused on the issue of globalisation and industrialisation in Western countries and how this has a detrimental impact on the livelihood of people in smaller island countries situated in the Oceania and Asia-Pacific Region.

“At the current rate of industrialization by developed countries intended to make a quick profit, rising sea levels threaten to swallow islands. Soil contamination is more evident than before rendering growing of food crops futile. Families, children, and individuals are now being forced to endure the effects of displacement,” he stressed.

Ending off the discussion, Documentation Officer, Kelma Ragina, reflected on Laudato Si’ and said it was a beckoning for mankind to start protecting the Earth. It required the involvement of all generations both old and young.

“The encyclical was addressed to every person on this planet, asking us to protect our common home, and that destroying the environment is a sin. Young people are not only the future guardians of our planet, but also talented, passionate agents for transformative change in our economies and communities, as well as in the way we protect natural ecosystems,” she said.

Executive Producer of Tribe 92FM, Ms Matilda Gaveva, said she was thankful she was to finally have Chatroom back on air with the added benefit of going live on NBC Television, after a long break caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The discussion tied in with the World Environment Day, under the theme ‘Ecosystem Restoration’.

Chatroom’s next session on Wednesday 9th June, will be having Grade 12 students from St Charles Lwanga Secondary School take on the topic, ‘Declaration of PNG as a Christian Country’.

Photo credit: CBCPNGSI