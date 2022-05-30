Production raises difficult conversations

“Art Activism Night Project is a project where I got a bunch of young people who are passionate about bringing change to their communities and to their country, and they’re passionate about certain issues that they feel aren’t really discussed in PNG. So I thought I would just create a space for these young artists to come and to voice their opinions, to speak freely because they feel that they’ve been silenced by society and so that is the Art Activism Night Project,” Kokoa said.

The project aims to provoke conversations because they believe that is the first step to real change.

“What inspired me to do this is that I grew up seeing young people in PNG with no direction and no vision of what they want and I feel that they have more to give they are just not given the opportunity. So by creating this space I hope to invite so many young people who have a lot to say to come here and join the space and to speak freely without feeling like they are less than,” he added.

The show raised different topics through from photographs, paintings, dance, poetry reading and singing. Each one sent a powerful message of what goes on in society with violence, sorcery, political injustice and more.

The project unpacked issues that are generally frowned upon whether culturally or by the Christian faith.

The cast and crew thank the coordinators and team of MAT for allowing them the space to host these shows that will no doubt be cause for collaborative conversation and action to listening to voices unheard.