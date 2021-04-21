Procurement and evaluation process for roads

He was responding to questions raised by the member for Abau, Dr. Puka Temu on the disappointing state of the Magi Highway.

Local member for Abau District, Dr. Puka Temu questioned Works Minister Michael Nali on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday regarding the deteriorating state of the Magi Highway.

The Abau MP asked the Minister to accompany him to his district to see first-hand the National highway that has been neglected for many years.

“The most deteriorating part of the Magi Highway is on the Abau side not the Rigo side. Can the Minister inform the people of Central the plans you have to address this deteriorating infrastructure?”

In his responds Minister Nali said the road has been tendered however the contract is yet to be awarded.

“This particular road got an allocation of K10 million last year. It has been tendered but the contract has not been awarded yet. It is really out of my hands because the procurement side of things is not with the department of works, the APC is not with the Department of Works and the tender evaluation process is not with the Department of Works. The Department of Works is the fourth person down the line. All the system of government must complete its process until it comes to me”, said Nali.

The Minister said on an annual basis the Department requires K1.8 billion kina to maintain roads, however the Works department does not receive this money.