Problem Districts In Morobe: PPC

Provincial police commander, Superintendent Jacob Singura, said they have noted a lot of criminal activities that have been fuelled by alcohol.

“A lot of murder, killings have happened,” he stated.

PPC Singura made this statement after addressing the settlers of Gavman Giraun, in the Wau Rural LLG, who suffered three deaths and damaged properties following a confrontation with another lot of settlers from Mumeng.

“It’s not isolated. It’s happening in Finschhafen and Tewai-Siassi as well. That is a real challenge for police,” he continued.

“I only have 186 regular police officers in the province. That number is very limited. I can’t reach and provide assistance as and when the incident happens.”

Apart from manpower, logistics and funding are other longstanding issues that prevent the police from effectively carrying out their duties.

Supt Singura highlighted that it is also difficult to replace police officers.

The PPC said the districts of Morobe can be policed if the provincial and district authorities work with them.

“It is challenging but I will call upon the support of the district development authorities, the provincial government and provincial administration.”