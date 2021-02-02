Probe into Filipino’s death

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the deceased, Alimondo Roy Palangdao, aged 55, was a civil engineer with the Papindo Group of Companies.

It was reported that during his afternoon outing with his friends, he dove into the water for the second time when they noticed that it took him a while to resurface. When he finally did, they saw that he was floating limply with saliva dribbling from his mouth.

He was dragged ashore and first aid applied to him without success. He was then rushed to the Lorengau General Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

PPC Yapu said his body was placed in the morgue for autopsy with further CID investigation into the cause of his death.