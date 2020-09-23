Probe into break-in at bank official’s house

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the suspects gained access to the premises, climbed up the water tank at the back of the house, removed louvre blades and entered the house.

They allegedly went through the manageress’ bedroom whilst she was fast asleep and stole her two mobile phones, bilum and cash.

The security guard who was at the premises was believed to have been asleep at that time.

“The incident was reported to police and police are pursuing their investigations,” stated the PPC.

PPC Yapu said they have some leads for the likely suspects.

He has appealed to the people and the community to assist police and provide information on the whereabouts of the suspects so that police can deal with them.

“Such people do not have respect towards very important people such as bank manageresses who are providing vital banking service to the people in the province and who should be respected at all times.”