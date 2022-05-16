Probe Into Basil’s Death

The Prime Minister has instructed Police to give a full account of the last steps of the Deputy Prime Minister, the journey the oncoming driver took, and every circumstance behind what happened in the lead-up to his passing.

“A report is expected for us to bring to full conclusion the passing of our nation’s Deputy Prime Minister,” said Prime Minister Marape.

The P.M said the loss of Basil to the nation was one that words cannot express.

He added that the nation is coming to grips with the passing, for the first time, of a serving deputy prime minister.

“It is his last time to leave Lae for Port Moresby, and for the last time to be with us in Port Moresby, for us to accord him the respect he deserves and send him back to rest. It is a moment none of us thought would happen, I never thought it would happen.”

The Prime Minister expressed his sorrow to his family and joined with all the people in the country in mourning the loss of their father, husband, son and brother.

He said he and late Basil first entered Parliament in 2007 and was privileged to have served with him in Cabinet as a minister and later, as DPM.

“He excelled to the highest standard in service to his people of Wau-Bulolo – which was second to none, to Morobe and to Papua New Guinea. The nation will give the highest dignity to a servant of our nation who has passed. We will give him, in his final tour-of-duty, the highest recognition that he deserves,” said the Prime Minister.