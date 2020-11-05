Probe on aircraft incidents

On 28th October at 2.40pm, a single engine Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft, operated by Helifix, collided with an ant hill during a landing at Malam airstrip, Western Province.

The aircraft received damages mainly to the nose landing gear. No injuries were reported.

The second incident took place on 29th October at 11.03am.

A Cessna 525 Citation Jet CJ1 aircraft, operated by TropicAir, declared an emergency in flight 30 nautical miles from Port Moresby, due to an indication of smoke from the cargo compartment.

After landing, an evacuation was done. No damages or injuries were reported.

PNGAIC Chief Commissioner, Hubert Namani, says they will conduct investigations to determine the causes and circumstances of the incidents.