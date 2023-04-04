Private sector cheques to be discontinued

The NPC is comprised of senior executives from Bank of Papua New Guinea, financial institutions and the Government, chaired by BPNG Acting Governor, Elizabeth Genia.

BPNG in a statement said despite the improvement in clearance times to currently two days, following the launch of the Kina Automated Transfer System in 2013, cheques are still considered a higher risk for fraudulent use and cause longer processing times and inconvenience when dishonoured.

The government is also shifting towards electronic payments, but the use of government cheques will not be affected by this decision.

BPNG states that this is in line with promoting the use of digital payment options, PNG is implementing the National Payments Strategy Developments to foster greater financial inclusion with safe and convenient digital payments.

This move aims to lower the cost of payments to customers and provide easier access to funds without cash handling or waiting for cheque clearance.

BPNG is urging customers to use mobile and internet banking to leverage the convenience and efficiency of these technological innovations, as it eliminates the need for additional costs incurred when travelling to a bank or ATM to access cash or deposit cheques.

The public is encouraged to contact their respective bank or financial institution for more information on the discontinuation of cheques and the payment alternatives they will be making available.