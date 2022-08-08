Priority Areas The 11th Parliament Should Address

Based on what has transpired in the elections and the economic and social issues currently faced by the country, the new Parliament will have its hands full on the different areas that need to be addressed in the next five years.

Through a media statement, Dr Osborne Sanida, Director of the Papua New Guinea National Research Institute (PNG NRI) put forward some key areas that he believes the new Parliament must address.

“I am saying the new Parliament, rather than the new Government because I believe that both the Government and the Opposition, who are part of the Parliament, have very important roles to play. The Government is mandated to lead the running of the Country. The Opposition is mandated to provide an effective avenue for constructive criticism of Government performance as well as giving credit to Government where it is due,” said Dr Sanida.

The key priority areas that need to be addressed according are:

Conducting the National Population Census

Ensuring broad-based economic growth

Effective implementation of laws, and

Strengthening the Sub-National Government system

Dr Sanida went on to offer his congratulations to all the new members for the 11th Parliament of Papua New Guinea.

“Some will be in Government, while others will be in the Opposition. Whichever side of the House the members sit, each of them has an important role to play in ensuring that the law and policy making body of the country (Parliament) plays its mandated role in an effective and efficient manner for the welfare of all Papua New Guineans and guests that live in this beautiful country of Papua New Guinea,” said Dr Sanida.