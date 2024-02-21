Prioritise and Protect Rainforests

Minister for Forest, Salio Waipo, stated that the priority now for the Forestry sector is to protect PNG’s rainforest at all costs.

According to the Convention on Biological Diversity, rainforests cover 28.2 million hectares of PNG and comprise 80 percent of the forest estate, with the rest of the forest estate comprised of dry evergreen forest, swamp forest and mangroves. The total forest estate covers approximately 71 percent of the land area.

Minister Waipo, is welcoming outsiders into the country and shared that the forest is part of the country’s attraction to the world. He mentioned this during his acknowledgement speech to the Food and Agriculture Organization for their support of the National Forest Inventory (NFI) project in PNG.

“I want to share this with the entire world that our country is beautiful, it’s the third largest rainforest, with a lot of biodiversity. Feel free to come and visit. Our priority now is to go downstream, do things that are more sustainable for our people and protect our forest,” said Minister Waipo.

In his comment on the sector’s priority, he shared that the ministry is taking well into consideration the consent of the local people who are the rightful owners of the rainforest and its resources.

“We get their (people's) consent before doing things because we elected members of parliament or leaders of this country are mandated by those people and their interest is our interest, we need to protect them. We can’t be sitting in our comfort zone and thinking that we do things right for our people. We have to consult our people; their resources are paramount and we need to protect them at all costs,” said Waipo.

He shared that local people in the rural and remote areas of the country are aware and understand the value of their forest.

“Now most of our children today are educated and they understand, which means the message is going back to the remote parts of our country,” he concluded.