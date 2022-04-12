Princess Royal visits Metoreia Hill

The next leg of events for the second day took Princess Anne and Husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence to Vabukori, a Motu Koitabu coastal village in the Moresby South electorate where Her Royal Highness opened the new Women’s Resource Centre.

In receiving Her Royal Highness, the Deputy Governor for NCD and Chairman of Motu Koita Assembly Dadi Toka Jnr and the Vabukori Women’s Development Association Vice President for the Women’s Resource Centre Molly O’Rourke welcomed the royal guests.

The VWDA is a community based non-government organization that aims to create opportunities for women to be empowered and to develop their life skills in sewing, cooking, grooming skills and arts & craft for a better future for themselves and their families.

Chairman Dadi Toka Jnr and Governor of NCD Powes Parkop along with Accreditation Director Noel Leana where ready to receive Her Royal Highness also at Hanuabada Village.

Her first stop over was at the first clan, Hohodae where she was graciously welcomed with traditional performances before journeying to Metoreia Hill to unveil the Annexation Plaque that ended the morning program.

On 6th November 1884, Commodore James Elphinstone Erskines, the Commodore and Captain in the Royal Navy, read out the Proclamation on behalf of Her Most Gracious Majesty Victoria and officially established the British Protectorate at London Missionary Society House Metoreia Hill.

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne unveiled a plaque commemorating the Proclamation of 6th November 2022 marking also the 138th Year Anniversary of LMS in PNG. The people of Hanuabada and officials bore witness to the significant occasion.