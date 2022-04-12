The Princess Royal visits Caritas

The student body was well prepared to receive Her Royal Highness as they ran through rehearsed drills prior to her arrival in the country.

The school put on a routine that showcased regions of PNG in her honor, as she would be unable to visit all areas of our diverse country.

The Princess Royal was given a tour of the school’s facilities including the Gymnasium students displayed their performances. The school comprises of Upper and Lower Secondary where they study a variety of subjects.

Her Royal Highness addressed the students saying, “This is the place that gives you skills to build on your skills and your choices of what you will be doing in your adult life, but it’s also about enjoying being part of the educational process, making new friends, respecting each other wherever you come from.”

“So my congratulations to this school and all of you who have been part of it over the years. And a particular thank you for the way in which you have celebrated Her Majesty’a Platinum Jubilee.”

Following her speech, was a procession of traditional performances and special gift presentation by the school principal Sr. Florentine.