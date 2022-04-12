Princess Anne takes a walk in history

The remains of 3824 Commonwealth soldiers are buried here with 699 of them left unidentified.

The Princess Royal proceeded to the Cross of Sacrifice where she laid a wreath on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen followed by visiting graves of British soldiers and signing in the Visitors Book.

Her Royal Highness also visited the Adventure Park, PNG’s only theme park-style attraction, where she was received by Minister for Housing and Urban Development and National Events Justin Tkatchenko.

Since it opened as a joint venture between the SDA Church and NCDC 9 years ago, the park has grown steadily, expanding its attractions and offerings.

The Princess Royal concluded her visit here with the planting of a tree as part of the Queen’s Garden Canopy before she departed for the National Museum.

The PNG National Museum and Art Gallery was built in the year the country gained its independence in 1975 and was later opened to the public after two years, housing artifacts from 22 provinces in PNG. Its earliest collection dates back to the 1800s by early administrator of Papua Sir William MacGregor.

Museum Director Dr. Andrew Moutu gave Her Royal Highness a tour of the Tumbuna Gallery.