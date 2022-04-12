Princess Anne officiates at PMGH & St. Johns Ambulance

The Princess Royal was received by Katherine Johnson, PMGH Deputy Chairman, and hospital CEO Dr. Paki Molumi, to open the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre.

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne while on tour of the hospital was invited to unveil a plaque signifying the opening of the National Cardiac Diagnostic Centre.

The Port Moresby General Hospital is regarded as a level 7 teaching and referral hospital in the country that employs about 1500 plus workers, including doctors, nurses, administration and facilities.

As the day progressed, Her Royal Highness made a brief visit to the St. John Ambulance Control Centre at Taurama Road 3 Mile where Dr Lynda Sirigoi, St. John Ambulance CEO Matthew Cannon and Dr Mangu Kendino, welcomed her.

Her Royal Highness was pleased with St. John Ambulance saying, “This is not an easy thing to do to provide a country wide coverage and the way that you have built on it is hugely impressive so my congratulations to you. Good luck with your new facility.”

She officiated the plaque unveiling to open the new Ambulance Control Centre. The St. John Ambulance is a charity and statutory body that has been providing PNG with primary emergency ambulance service.

This not-for-profit emergency medical service is supported by government funding, social enterprise, community donations and corporate sponsorships.