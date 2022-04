She proceeded to the Dais where she received a Royal Salute by the Royal Guard followed by in inspection of the Guard of Honour.

The Princess Royal departed PNG by chartered aircraft with a 21-gun salute fired as she boarded the plane.

During the state dinner last night, Her Royal Highness thanked PNG for the warm welcome stating also that she hopes to visit more of the country in her next visit in the future as she regards PNG as a spectacular country.